Bleach Creator Confirms Unseen Thousand-Year Blood War Content in Part 4 (& We Can’t Wait!)

As the exciting Fall 2024 anime season draws near its end, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 announces its finale release date. Surprisingly, the finale will be a one-hour special, including Episodes 39 and 40. This season has an extra episode, unlike the first two parts. Next year, fans will watch the epic final season of the anime. It’s no surprise that the studio has intriguing plans in store for fans. 2004 marks the 20th anniversary of Bleach’s anime debut. The official account of Bleach’s anime shares the link to a special TikTok live broadcast where creator Tite Kubo makes a special appearance. The broadcast happened on December 16, 2024, when the creator talked about the anime.

The final arc received its anime adaptation ten years after the original anime ended. It was announced in four parts. Each part has been released yearly since 2022. The story will officially reach its conclusion in 2025 with Part 4. The studio is right on schedule with every season, so we can expect an official confirmation for Part 4 when the third part ends. However, Bleach creator Tite Kubo gave fans a special message regarding the anime’s final part, as revealed by a surprise stream advertised on the anime’s X account.

Bleach Creator Tite Kubo’s Cryptic Message About Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4

Discussing Part 4 on a special December 16th live stream, Tite Kubo gives his thoughts, saying, “Well, there’s nothing I can say about the 4th cour yet. But the fact that there’s nothing I can say should tell you something about what to expect. You know, regarding the 4th cour, when watching anime, people might feel like ‘Oh, I’ve never seen this before.’ Like, ‘This wasn’t in the original story’ or ‘Wait, I don’t know this part of Bleach.’And yes, in the 4th cour, there will be entire episodes where people might be like, ‘I’ve never seen this.’”

Although Kubo is being discreet, he more or less confirms that the final season will have entire episodes of anime-only content. Bleach TYBW arc in the anime has several original anime content, including new scripts and even scenes adapted from the light novels. The extra content is always well-received by fans but it appears to be confirmed that TYBW Part 4 will take it up a notch by potentially having entire episodes of anime-original content. The first two parts have 13 episodes, while the third part will air 14 episodes.

Hence, it’s likely that the grand finale of this epic shonen series will have more episodes than expected. Kubo is a part of the production team at Studio Pierrot as the general supervisor. He oversees several aspects of the production, including the scripts, storyboards, and voice actors. Kubo was also involved in the character design for the anime and was the voice behind Kon in the OVA Memories in the Rain.

