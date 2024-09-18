Crunchyroll Shares Fall 2024 Schedule: How to Watch Dragon Ball Daima and More
Crunchyroll has revealed their big new anime additions for the Fall 2024 season
It's time for the new wave of anime hitting for the Fall 2024 anime season, and Crunchyroll has revealed their first additions to their line up for the coming months! 2024 has been a very strong year for anime releases thus far, and now it's time to cap it off with the final wave of shows for the year overall. It seems this year is a bit different from the others, however, as this Fall looks even more like some of the biggest blockbuster releases are all hitting at the same time. As the Summer season starts to air its final episodes, it's now the best time to look ahead to what's next.
There are going to be a ton of new shows coming this Fall that fans will want to keep an eye out for, and Crunchyroll has locked down some pretty big shows and exclusives that fans will need to check out. Big returns such as Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, new eras for franchises like with Dragon Ball Daima, highly anticipated premieres with the likes of Dan Da Dan, and more. In anticipation of the new Fall season, Crunchyroll has revealed their schedule of new anime releases and you can get the breakdown of new anime hitting below.
New Fall 2024 Anime Coming to Crunchyroll
September 28
- Demon Lord, Retry! R
September 29
- As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 2
- The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan
October 1
- I'll Become a Villainous Who Goes Down in History
- Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister
- Let This Grieving Soul Retire
October 2
- Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3
- The Prince of Tennis II U-17 World Cup Semifinal
- KamiErabi GOD.app Season 2
- Acro Trip
October 3
- DAN DA DAN
- Trillion Game
- 365 Days to the Wedding
- Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms
- Negative Positive Angler
- Good Bye, Dragon Life
- Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance-
October 4
- Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2
- The Stories of Girls Who Couldn't Be Magicians
October 5
- Blue Lock Season 2
- You are Ms. Servant
- Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga-
October 6
- MF Ghost Season 2
- TsumaSho
October 7
- Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii
- Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions Season 2
- Natsume's Book of Friends Season 7
- Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2
- After-school Hanako-kun
October 9
- The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor
October 10
- Nina the Starry Bride
October 11
- Dragon Ball Daima
October 12
- Demon Lord 2099
October 13
- Shangri-La Frontier Season 2
October 14
- Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3
Coming Soon
- Bananya Around the World
Continuing Series From Summer 2024
- Delico's Nursery
- True Beauty
- Sengoku Youko: The Thousandfold Chaos Arc
- One Piece
- Case Closed
- Wonderful Precure!
- Tower of God Season 2
- FAIRY TAIL: 100 Years Quest
What are the Hottest New Fall 2024 Anime?
Just by looking at the list of new anime coming to Crunchyroll this Fall, some big franchises are already standing out. The biggest is likely Dragon Ball Daima, which is a brand new series with a new story not seen in the other Dragon Ball anime or manga releases. But there are some key returning franchises with Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- returning for Season 3, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online returning for Season 2, Shangri-La Frontier returning for Season 2, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest returning for Season 3 and much more.
Crunchyroll will likely continue to add new anime to their Fall 2024 anime line up in the coming weeks as we get into the new premieres starting later this month, so mark your calendars for your most anticipated releases.
