Crunchyroll Shares Fall 2024 Schedule: How to Watch Dragon Ball Daima and More

It's time for the new wave of anime hitting for the Fall 2024 anime season, and Crunchyroll has revealed their first additions to their line up for the coming months! 2024 has been a very strong year for anime releases thus far, and now it's time to cap it off with the final wave of shows for the year overall. It seems this year is a bit different from the others, however, as this Fall looks even more like some of the biggest blockbuster releases are all hitting at the same time. As the Summer season starts to air its final episodes, it's now the best time to look ahead to what's next.

There are going to be a ton of new shows coming this Fall that fans will want to keep an eye out for, and Crunchyroll has locked down some pretty big shows and exclusives that fans will need to check out. Big returns such as Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, new eras for franchises like with Dragon Ball Daima, highly anticipated premieres with the likes of Dan Da Dan, and more. In anticipation of the new Fall season, Crunchyroll has revealed their schedule of new anime releases and you can get the breakdown of new anime hitting below.

(Photo: Goku Mini fires a Kamehameha in Dragon Ball Daima - Toei Animation)

New Fall 2024 Anime Coming to Crunchyroll

September 28

Demon Lord, Retry! R

September 29

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 2

The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan

October 1

I'll Become a Villainous Who Goes Down in History

Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister

Let This Grieving Soul Retire

October 2

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3

The Prince of Tennis II U-17 World Cup Semifinal

KamiErabi GOD.app Season 2

Acro Trip

October 3

DAN DA DAN

Trillion Game

365 Days to the Wedding

Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms

Negative Positive Angler

Good Bye, Dragon Life

Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance-

October 4

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2

The Stories of Girls Who Couldn't Be Magicians

October 5

Blue Lock Season 2

You are Ms. Servant

Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga-

October 6

MF Ghost Season 2

TsumaSho

October 7

Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii



Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions Season 2

Natsume's Book of Friends Season 7

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2

After-school Hanako-kun

October 9

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor

October 10

Nina the Starry Bride

October 11

Dragon Ball Daima

October 12

Demon Lord 2099

October 13

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

October 14

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3

Coming Soon

Bananya Around the World

Continuing Series From Summer 2024

Delico's Nursery

True Beauty

Sengoku Youko: The Thousandfold Chaos Arc

One Piece

Case Closed

Wonderful Precure!

Tower of God Season 2

FAIRY TAIL: 100 Years Quest

What are the Hottest New Fall 2024 Anime?

Just by looking at the list of new anime coming to Crunchyroll this Fall, some big franchises are already standing out. The biggest is likely Dragon Ball Daima, which is a brand new series with a new story not seen in the other Dragon Ball anime or manga releases. But there are some key returning franchises with Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- returning for Season 3, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online returning for Season 2, Shangri-La Frontier returning for Season 2, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest returning for Season 3 and much more.

Crunchyroll will likely continue to add new anime to their Fall 2024 anime line up in the coming weeks as we get into the new premieres starting later this month, so mark your calendars for your most anticipated releases.