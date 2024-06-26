Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Team Teases the Anime's Original Content

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War is set to return this year on the small screen, as Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society are still attempting to take down Yhwach and the Wandenreich. The Quincy bloodline didn't just have the ability to swipe Bankais but also had some serious power backing them up. In the first two cours of the latest season, anime fans were able to see new scenes that weren't originally part of the manga's source material. With creator Tite Kubo helping to weave these new elements, it seems that the upcoming return of the anime adaptation will have more new material for anime fans.

Two of the creators responsible for Studio Pierrot's Blood War anime, Hikaru Murata and Tomohisa Taguchi, recently took the opportunity to talk about the return of Bleach. Murata, who acts as a director on the anime adaptation, hinted at the new material to come, "In the third and subsequent cours, we will continue to draw original elements that everyone will enjoy, based on the original story and with the help of Mr. Kubo. Under the supervision of Kubo-sensei, we will be drawing many original elements for the anime that are not in the original work. For scenes that are in the original work, there is a correct answer, which is the original picture, but for original scenes, there is no clear correct answer. In order to express the "Bleach feel" within that, the staff is working hard together to create the work."

The New Blood War

To add to Murata's thoughts, Producer Tomohisa Taguchi shared the following thoughts, "We are creating the anime not only for those who have been supporting Bleach through the anime but also for fans of the original work, as we are respecting the worldview of the original work which is the starting point of the anime. When adding original scenes for the anime, we are conscious of what the fans want to see. As Murata-san said, it is more difficult to produce than scenes depicted in the original work, but we are very happy that the fans are enjoying it. In the third PV released before the broadcast, we included a scene that hinted at Hirako's Bankai and we were grateful for the great response we received at the time."

