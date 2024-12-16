Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Reveals Finale Release Date (With a Special Surprise)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 is no doubt one of the biggest anime of the year. The season explores the intense conflict between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies. Yhwach successfully makes his way to the Soul King Palace, which is soon followed by a set of tragic events. Part 3 features the inner struggles and key moments of several characters. The season also includes several Bankai reveals, including those of the Squad Captains. Bleach’s original anime aired from 2004 to 2017, ending abruptly before the final arc. The anime adaptation of the final arc was announced in 2020 during a livestream for the “Bleach 20th Anniversary Project & Tite Kubo New Project Presentation”.

The final arc will be divided into four parts, each airing yearly. TYBW made its debut in 2022, receiving praise for its beautiful animation. The final arc in the anime has several anime-only moments, which is a delight to fans. According to the official account of Bleach’s anime, Part 3 will end on December 28th. However, the anime will air two consecutive episodes with a one-hour special. Each Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part was initially listed for 13 episodes. However, this time, an extra Episode 40 will air along with Episode 39.

Where Can You Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Finale?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 is officially streaming on Hulu for viewers in the United States, Disney Plus internationally, and Netflix in select regions of Asia. New episodes drop every Saturday at 7:30 AM PST (10:30 am EST). The final arc hasn’t been licensed by Crunchyroll, but you can find the original 2004 anime on the platform.

The latest Episode 37, titled “Shadows Gone,” focuses on Shunsui’s backstory as we find out about his relationship with Nanao. She is his niece, the daughter of his older brother. Her mother was a member of the Ise Clan, a clan of Shinto priests who oversaw and carried out rituals and rites. Bleach TYBW has been consistent with the release schedules, airing new seasons every year since 2022. Hence, we can expect an announcement of Part 4 after the ongoing season completes its broadcast.

