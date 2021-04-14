Bleach Grimmjow and Renji Funko Pops Have Returned

It has been nearly three years since Funko added these Pop figures of Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez and Renji Abarai to their Bleach lineup. However you have a second chance to add them to your collection without paying markups on eBay.

At the time of writing you can order the Bleach Grimmjow Funko Pop (#349) here at Entertainment Earth for $10.99. It runs for around $60 to $80 on Amazon and eBay. The Renji Pop figure (#348) is also available here at Entertainment Earth for $10.99. That figure currently runs for around $20 on Amazon and eBay.

Note that GameStop released an exclusive Renji Pop figure (#347) alongside the two common figures. Unfortunately, that figure will still run you around $50 here on Amazon and here on eBay.

You should also keep in mind that a similar restock of Attack on Titan Pop figures from 2017 and 2018 recently happened at Entertainment Earth and it was hugely popular. You can check out all of the details right here.

For those who are unfamiliar, Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper - one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife - and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.