‘Bleach’ Live-Action Movie May Drop Full Trailer This Week

This year, Bleach is set to make a long-awaited return, but it may not go down the way fans had hoped. Thanks to Universal Studios Japan, the supernatural shonen title will get its first live-action adaptation, and audiences have been waiting patiently for the film to drop its first full-length trailer.

Now, if you are one of those fans, then you better keep your eye on Twitter this week. It sounds like Bleach may release its first full trailer in a few days.

Over on Twitter, a new post from the Bleach live-action movie got fans buzzing. The message, which can be seen below, reveals a new poster for the film. However, it’s curious caption is what has fans curious.

As you can see, the poster and the tweet itself read, “4 days.” There is no word on what that teaser is meant to imply, but audiences feel confident a trailer is on the way. After all, the film has only released two teaser trailers to date, and Bleach is coming up on its premiere date. The live-action movie is slated to drop in Japan on July 20, so it is about time fans got a better look at the project.

Not caught up on Bleach? This is what you need to know. It focuses on Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

