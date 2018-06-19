‘Bleach’ Announces U.S. Premiere Event

Bleach’s live-action movie is one of the most exciting adaptations in recent years, and fans outside of Japan were wondering if they would be able to see the film after it premieres this July. Luckily, it’s coming to the United States sooner than we thought.

As part of a special collaboration between Anime NYC and Japan Cuts 2018, Bleach will have a special premiere July 28.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shortly after its release in Japan, the film will have a special screening event premiere on July 28th at Japan Cuts: Festival of New Japanese Film at New York’s Japan Society in New York City. The film will premiere 7:45 PM on Saturday, July 28th, and will feature a special Q and A with director Shinsuke Sato. You can purchase your tickets and find more information at the link here.

The live action Bleach adaptation is currently scheduled for a July 20 release in Japan. The live-action film has just released its first full trailer, along with two brand new ones released at the same time. The movie will adapt the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. Early reactions to the film have been positive overall, with there talk of even being a new trilogy of filmsadapting more of Bleach‘s material. If this is successful, then a sequel film with the Soul Society is definitely on the horizon.

The confirmed cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchikiis MIYAVI, who will play Byakuya Kuchiki Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai, Erina Mano as Orihime Inoue, Tomo Koyanagi as Chad Yasutora, Yosuke Egochi as Isshin Kurosaki, Masami Nagasawa as Masaki Kurosaki, and Seiichi Tanabe as Keisuke Urahara.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.