‘Bleach’ Live-Action Trailer Shows Rukia In Action

You heard right! This year, Bleach will make a comeback as its first live-action movie will hit theaters this July. The buzzworthy film just shared its first trailer on behalf of Warner Bros. Japan, and fans were fast to break the reel down.

So, you cannot be surprised about how quickly netizens picked out its first-look shots of Rukia Kuchiki.

Bleach did share a visual of Rukia before its trailer dropped, but the poster only showed one side of the Soul Reaper. The heroine, who is played by Hana Sugisaki, is seen at multiple points in the trailer shown above.

The first time fans see Rukia is during her first visit to Ichigo Kurosaki. The girl is shown standing in the hero’s room with her full Soul Reaper gear on, and she doesn’t look too impressed by his homey space. Rukia is shown a bit later when Ichigo is pitted against a Hollow, and the girl gets caught up in the creature’s grasp.

At the end, the trailer shows Rukia as she and Ichigo level with one another for the first time. After being injured, Rukia elects to give Ichigo her spiritual powers so he can defeat the Hollow, and she does so by stabbing the boy with her sword. Ichigo accidentally takes all of Rukia’s power in the exchange, and she is left to aid the hero as he becomes a Substitute Soul Reaper in her absence.

When the trailer comes to a close, Rukia is shown in a white outfit. The colorless uniform signifies her loss of spiritual powers, so fans can look forward to seeing the girl acclimate to the human world in this film.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

