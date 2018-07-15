Tite Kubo Finally Comments On ‘Bleach’s Live-Action Film

In a matter of days, Bleach will make one big comeback. It has been years since the series wrapped, but fans of Ichigo Kurosaki will meet the Soul Reaper once more in his first live-action venture. Now, the creator of Bleach is sharing his thoughts on the project, and everything is looking good so far.

After all, Kubo says his guidelines for Bleach were well-met and helped turn the adaptation into a true spectacle.

Recently, the creator of Bleach took to Twitter to share his first statement about the series’ live-action film. The lengthy note explained Kubo’s role on the adaptation and ended with a piece of mighty praise.

According to Kubo, he was unable to oversee the live-action venture closely for two reasons. One, the manga creator said he wanted to know what “Mr. Sato [the director] would choose for the movie.” And, to follow that, Kubo was busy working on the final arc of Bleach when the film was moving through development.

Still, Kubo was able to request two things of the film, and he shared those rules with fans.

“I requested two things from the project.” the artist explained. ” Do not change the relationship of the characters from the original manga. Do not change the emotions and actions of the characters.”

“As a result, the movie has become wonderful. Although the story has some points of difference from the manga, many battles come from the story.”

So, there you have it. Kubo is a believer in the work Bleach has done, and he’s ready for fans to see the live-action venture for themselves. This sort of confidence has inspired faith in fans as Kubo is notoriously protective of his famed series. In the past, the artist said he ran down Hollywood’s attempt at making a live-action Bleach movie because it felt unauthentic, but Warner Bros. Japan managed to do the series justice. So, if you have been on the fence about Bleach, Kubo wants you to reconsider your live-action biases before the film debuts in Japan on July 20.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.