New ‘Bleach' Trailer Reportedly Dropping Soon

There isn't much standing in the way of Bleach and its upcoming release. This summer, the iconic series will see its first live-action venture premiere, and it seems fans are about to get another look at the long-awaited movie soon.

Over on Twitter, fans got a heads up about Bleach and its sneaky plans. A vetted source Yonkou Productions took to social media to let fans know a Bleach trailer will be "coming soon."

For fans, this tease isn't too surprising considering how busy the film has been as of late. Not long ago, Shueisha opened an official Instagram page for Bleach, and it went live with a mysterious countdown. Fans have speculated on what the timer could mean, and it seems the whole thing has to do with a new theatrical trailer.

There's a Bleach movie trailer coming soon...👀 — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 29, 2018

Right now, there is no word on when this new trailer will drop. With Bleach set to debut this summer in Japan, hype is growing around the live-action venture. Recently, a film critic hit Twitter to share their first impression of the movie after catching an extended look at it. The reporter called the adaptation the best live-action anime take of the last decade, a compliment that directly compares it to praised titles such as Rurouni Kenshin.

The live-action Bleach adaptation releases July 20 in Japan and has released its first full trailer. The film will adapt the first arc of the series, the "Substitute Shinigami" arc. The current cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki is MIYAVI, who will play Byakuya Kuchiki Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, and Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo's Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper - one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife - and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

