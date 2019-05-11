Bleach Strangely Comes to Life in New Promo

Tite Kubo’s Bleach is still one of the most popular action anime and manga series to this day, and a large part of its lasting power is due to Kubo’s strong character designs. This makes it a bit difficult to translate all of the series’ characters to real life, but one comedy duo threw their hat in the ring and strangely brought Mayuri and his Bankai, Konjiki Ashisogi Jizo, to life.

In a new commercial for a special collaboration between Bleach and XFLAG’s Monster Strike mobile game, comedy duo Harisenbon was tasked with bringing the series to the real world.

In the ad a player is enjoying the Monster Strike game’s new Bleach additions such as Ichigo and Rukia in Japan, Haruka Minowa stars as a Shinigami much like Mayuri Kurotsuchi and uses her Bankai. But instead of Mayuri’s Konjiki Ashisogi Jizo, instead Haruna Kondo appears as the giant, poison spewing “Konjiki Haruna Jizo.”

This is definitely a ridiculous new look for the franchise, and although it’s a parody, it proves that Mayuri could be brought into live-action without much trouble. You can currently find the live-action Bleach film on Netflix, and you can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here. The end of that film teased that it might have been the first in a series of films, so Mayuri just might make the jump for real someday.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu.

