‘Bleach’ Spin-Off Reveals Horrifying Fact About Mayuri

By this point, fans of Bleach aren’t surprised by the things Mayuri Kurotsuchi has done. The crazed Soul Reaper is known for his mad scientist schtick, but there are lines readers didn’t think he would cross. However, if the latest Bleach spin-off is right, then Mayuri has jumped over one of those points to become a god.

Just, don’t go praying to the Captain yet.

Bleach may be over, but a spin-off of the series is being serialized these days. The story, which is called Can’t Fear Your Own World, takes place after the end of Tite Kubo’s manga. Its new chapter has been summarized online, and one Redditor shared its highlights with fans. And, as you can see below, its creepier facts all have to do with Mayuri.

According to Miss Storm Caller’s translation, one Bleach villain has been revived by Mayuri but only partially so. Candice Catnipp has become a “living corpse” since she did not survive the Auswahlen. Mayuri collected her body and reanimated her as any Quincy with a “semi-intact corpse” was fair game to the scientist.

None of the other Quincy have been informed of Mayuri’s sadistic tests. The Soul Reaper is interested in experimenting with Candice as he wants to find out how the Quincy race is related to Yhwach.

If you think Mayuri is only experimenting with the dead Quincy, then you would be wrong. The scientist reveals he injected Bambietta with a spy bacteria when the Quiny infiltrated the Soul Society, so he is keeping tabs on her and Giselle. So far, Mayuri says he plans to release the zombified Quincy when he’s done experimenting on them, but only time will tell if that’s true.

If you are not familiar with Bleach, then you should know the series is a massively popular one with fans. The franchise began in 2001 under Tite Kubo before an anime adaptation started in 2004. The supernatural series follows the life of a boy named Ichigo Kurosaki after he becomes a substitute Soul Reaper. The immensely gifted boy works with his partner Rukia to dispath evil souls and send others to their resting place. However, when Ichigo learns of the Soul Society and its strict customs, the hero discovers his world is in far more danger than he could have imagined

