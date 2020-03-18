Bleach’s Big Anime Comeback Is Blowing the Internet’s Mind

It has been awhile since fans of Bleach had reason to wild out, but that all changed for the better today. It has been a long time since the anime stepped out with new episodes or chapters to thrill fans; In fact, the anime has been off for eight years now, leaving fans of the Soul Society to languish quietly to the side. But thanks to a brand-new report, it seems Bleach is poised for a new anime and the news has got the Internet losing its mind.

For those needing a little catch-up, here is the deal: Bleach is set to make a comeback shortly. For some time now, rumors have swirled suggesting Bleach would get some sort of OVA or anime order to adapt the manga’s final arc. Today, noted anime influencers like Younkou Productions got fans going when they shared scans from the upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump which confirm the anime’s comeback is happening.

No official word has been given on the announcement, but fans expect the word to come down soon. Bleach was slated to host an anniversary panel at Anime Japan this weekend, but the convention was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bleach confirmed it would still share its big news via a livestream, so the event will surely give more details on this comeback.

For now, fans are taking to social media to celebrate the new anime and all it has to offer. Much of the Bleach fandom has rallied for the ‘Thousand-Year Blood War’ arc to be adapted, and they ran into resistance from other pockets of the anime fandom. Now, victory has come to those old-school fans who never gave up the faith as they’ll be reunited with Ichigo soon. And as you can see in the slides below, Bleach fans are plenty excited about the reunion.

Are you excited about the anime’s long-awaited return? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

