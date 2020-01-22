Bleach Creator’s Burn The Witch Manga Reportedly Getting OVA

Bleach has been absent from the world of anime for quite some time, with fans having to find methods through mobile games, light novels, and spin-off manga to continue to experience the world of Soul Society. Now, rumors are beginning to swirl that a new anime project will be bringing Bleach back to fans that have been waiting for so long, with an OVA possible for the spin-off manga of Bleach: Burn The Witch!

Burn The Witch focuses on two witches who work for the Soul Society, and was released as a one-shot in 2018, taking a chance to explore the world of Soul Society outside of the purview of Ichigo Kurosaki! The Wind Bind Agency, which houses the witches that assist the Shinigami, face off against Dark Dragons that adversly affecy the citizens of the living world.

Twitter User YonkouProd is teasing that an OVA for Bleach: Burn The Witch will be arriving sooner than we think, hinting that a spring release for the Bleach spin-off/sequel may be in the cards, placating the long wait that fans of Ichigo have endured following the conclusion of the original anime:

BTW Bleach fans there’s a Burn The Witch OVA is happening soon. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) January 22, 2020

While this may not be the return of Bleach and Ichigo proper, it’s clear that there is still a big demand for a return within the world of anime to Soul Society.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo’s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.