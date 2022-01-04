Bleach Cosplay is the Perfect Way to Get Ready for Rukia’s New Anime Return

One awesome Bleach cosplay is ready for Rukia Kuchiki’s big return to anime later this year! Bleach fans have been patiently awaiting any news about a potential new anime ever since the original run was tragically cut short, and it was confirmed that as part of the celebration for the 20th Anniversary of Tite Kubo’s original manga series that the anime would finally be returning for new episodes bringing the final arc of the series to life at last. This means that fans will be seeing all sorts of old favorites like Ichigo, Rukia, and many more very soon.

Part of what makes the new Bleach anime exciting is seeing how the entire visual presentation of the anime project will be updating the character designs that many fans saw during the “standard definition” era years ago. This includes both the in-universe and out of universe updated looks for many of the fan favorites, and artist @versachi.ko on Instagram has paid tribute to Rukia’s classic look before the fan favorite Soul Reaper makes her grand return to the anime series when it premieres in Japan later this Fall. Check out the awesome cosplay below:

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is currently scheduled for a release this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an international launch outside of Japan when the new episodes debut. They officially describe the series as such, “Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger.

When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich.

Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: ‘Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.’ The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!” But what do you think? Are you excited to see Bleach finally making its anime comeback? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!