‘Bleach’ Reveals Steamy New Rukia Art

Tite Kubo’s Bleach remains one of the most popular manga and anime series even years after the end of the official series. The series has lived on through smaller releases in video games and live-action films, and the video games often show off all sorts of great new art of the series’ fan-favorites revealing new looks for the characters never seen in the series proper.

One new piece of art from a Bleach mobile game in Japan has shown off a new side of Rukia, and fans have been pretty stricken with her steamy hot springs look. You can check it out below.

Bleach Bankai Battle is a special mobile game exclusive to Japan, and it involves players using cards to bring characters into battle. Each of these cards features new art of each of the series’ characters, and there have been special variation revealed during either special events or holidays. A recent release has revealed the above art of Rukia, which depicts her leaving a bath.

This is a particularly steamy look for the character than was not usually depicted in this way in Tite Kubo’s series. Though Kubo is known for his fan service in the series, Rukia was often not the focus of much of it. Fans of the character are most likely thankful Rukia gets time to shine outside of the series like this, but they would be even happier if the anime series returns someday. But until then, at least there’s this new art to enjoy.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

