You Can Grab ‘Bleach’ Season One For Free Right Now

Tite Kubo’s Bleach is still one of the most popular action manga and anime series even so long after the series came to an end. It’s one fans often revisit multiple times, and those revisits still keep the series in conversation to this day.

Now fans will have another way to watch the anime series, completely for free for a limited time. The first season of the anime is now available for free on the Microsoft store. You can find it at the link here.

The series is currently available for free for an extremely limited time, and is English dub only. The first season includes the first twenty episodes of the series which catalogs from the series premiere in which Ichigo becomes a substitute Shinigami, up until Ichigo learns the name of his Zapakuto.

The first season of the series is a great way for new fans to get what was so alluring about the series during its heyday, and will definitely make even more fans clamor for a high definition run of the series someday. If you’re looking for the Japanese language release of the series, you can currently stream it on Hulu.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

