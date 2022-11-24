Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals How Aizen Actually Saved Ichigo

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has reached the climactic finale of the first major conflict between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies, and the newest episode of the anime has revealed the secret way that Sosuke Aizen actually saved Ichigo Kurosaki and the rest of the Soul Society. When the invasion first began with at the beginning of the final arc of Tite Kubo's manga series, each of the Captains realized just how much stronger each of their new Quincy enemies really are. But making things even worse was the fact that their was a secret plan underneath this massive massacre.

One of the biggest swerves revealed in Yhwach's fight against Yamamoto was not only that he was fighting with a clone of the enemy leader the entire time (which had nearly the same amount of strength that he did), but he did so in order to actually pursue his real goal of talking with Aizen. Trying to recruit the villain to his cause but ultimately failing to do so, it was soon revealed that Aizen left a much more surprising impact on Yhwach than the villain realized.

How Did Aizen Save Ichigo?

Episode 7 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War sees Ichigo fighting against Yhwach, but it was immediately clear that there was a huge gap in power between the two of them. Although Ichigo was able to survive at the end of it all, their fight could have had a much more fatal ending had Aizen not helped out. It's revealed that in the brief moment where Yhwach had spoken to Aizen, Aizen's abilities had impacted his senses and threw off his timing.

Which meant that he ran out of time where he and the Quincies could remain in the Seireitei and thus was forced to retreat before dealing Ichigo the final blow. The villain's not exactly worried over the fact that this battle had to end so soon, but it was surprising to see that Aizen ended up (either willingly or unwillingly) helping save the Soul Society as a whole by throwing off Yhwach's initial invasion plan. It goes to show why Aizen's been labeled one of the special threats too alongside Ichigo.

