Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Teases Its Anime Japan 2023 Plans

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is one of the biggest anime comebacks of all time. When the shonen manga ended in Weekly Shonen Jump, many believed that this grand finale for Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society would never arrive on the small screen. Now, following the recent batch of episodes from its first season, the second handful of episodes are set to arrive later this year and Studio Pierrot has confirmed that not only will it take part in this year's Anime Japan, but has shared some of the goodies they'll be bringing to the event.

If you aren't up to speed with the latest arc of the Bleach anime, the Thousand Year Blood War Arc is focused on the arrival of the Sternritter, a nefarious branch of the Quincy clan that is looking to get revenge on the Soul Society. In their first encounter with the Wandenreich, Ichigo and his friends found themselves on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown and spent the remainder of the first episodes licking their wounds. The next part of the Blood War is set to arrive this July and rest assured, the battle will not fall into the category of "Bleach filler material".

Bleach: Anime Japan War

Luckily for fans, Anime Japan 2023 is planning on streaming its panels live, so followers of the Soul Society will be able to watch the event taking place this weekend. Studio Pierrot has shared that it will be bringing Ichigo's Zangetsu with them as they potentially reveal new tidbits about the anime adaptation. The animation house also is planning to bring some Bleach goodies for those who will be in attendance at the event taking place in Tokyo.

Pierrot recently made some big waves, not with the world of the Soul Society, but thanks to the Hidden Leaf Village. Earlier this month, the studio announced that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations would be going on hiatus following the installment that will bring the Code Arc to a close later in March. Luckily, fans will be receiving new episodes from Pierrot in the ninja universe as September will see four original new installments from the first series arrive.

What Bleach news are you hoping to hear during this week's Anime Japan? Do you think we'll see Bleach's anime continue past the Blood War?