Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares Big Production Update on Part 3

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be returning for Part 3 later this Fall, and the anime has shared a big production update ahead of its comeback. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation wrapped up its run last Summer with the confirmation that the third cour in the new series would be returning this year. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will be making its debut later this October to adapt the next phase of the final arc from Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga, and fans have been anxious to see what’s coming in the next wave of episodes.

As part of the latest update from Bleach series creator Tite Kubo with the Klub Outside subscription website (as spotted by @DBZimran on X), Kubo revealed that the “dubbing for the three seasons finished without any problems” and that he even attended the wrap party for the episodes with the cast and staff. It seems like Part 3 of the new series is moving right along on schedule with voice work already done, and with only a month to go before its premiere, this is indeed a good sign for the production overall.

Ichigo vs. Yhwach in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3

How to Watch Bleach: TYBW Part 3

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will be premiering some time this October, but has yet to announce a concrete release date for the new episodes as of the time of this publication. It will feature a new opening theme titled “Kotoba ni Sezu Tomo” as performed by SIX LOUNGE, and a new ending theme is titled “Monochrome” as performed by suisoh. If you wanted to get up to speed with everything that’s happened in the anime before the new episodes premiere, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s first two parts now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases.

You can also find the entire original Bleach anime streaming there as well if you wanted to go all the way back to the beginning to see how it all began. There is also the now complete Bleach manga’s chapters available with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library. If you are still seeking more from original creator Tite Kubo, you can also check out the spin-off series, Burn the Witch, which has gotten its own successful manga and anime releases.