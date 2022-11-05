Bleach Fans Welcome Back English Dub Voice Actors
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc wasted little time in releasing the anime adaptation's English Dub, with the first episode landing earlier this week and bringing back quite a few voice actors that have been a part of the series for years. As several old cast members return to voice numerous Shinigami, fans are welcoming back the voice actors with open arms as Bankais are unleashed as a new villainous force in the Wandenreich moves to eliminate both the Soul Society and the Arrancar in one fell swoop.
The returning cast members include Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo Kurosaki, Stephanie Sheh as Orihime Inoue, Wally Wingert as Renji Aburai, Michelle Ruff as Rukia Kuchiki, and Derek Stephen Prince as Uryu Ishida. The Thousand Year Blood War Arc did recently announce that the original voice actor for Chad, Jamieson Price, would not be returning to the role, with newcomer Alain Mesa taking on the role. In a heartfelt Twitter post, Price explained his decision to not return as Chad:
To all the many fans of Bleach,— Jamieson Price (@JamiesonPrice) November 3, 2022
I have loved being a part of the Bleach universe and voicing Chad. It was a difficult decision to say no to coming back for TYBW. But I no longer audition for roles of people of color.
Representation matters.
Access matters.
The Thousand-Year Dub War
If you haven't had the chance to dive into this new season focusing on the Soul Society, the official description for the Thousand Year Blood War Arc reads as such from Viz Media:
"Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger.
When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich."
Still The GOAT
Johnny hasn’t lost his touch bleach dub still amazing pic.twitter.com/joJ98QWLo8— Reaper (@reaper_szn) November 4, 2022
Time To Go Nuts
BLEACH TYBW ENGLISH DUB CAME OUT TODAY AND NOW THERE ARE 3 DAYS UNTIL #BLEACH MONDAY 😏 EPISODE 5 GONNA BE INSANE. pic.twitter.com/BE3xxmIgCY— Platinum Equinox 🎧🌻🎶⌛💫 (@PlatinumEquin0x) November 4, 2022
Go Time
BLEACH ENGLISH DUB TODAY! LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!! #BLEACH_anime #BLEACH #BLEACHTYBW pic.twitter.com/ghXNI3Ejkr— Ricardo C – Imperius Comic News 🔜 Anime NYC (@RCImperius) November 4, 2022
Fire
#Bleach— greenseeker (@greenseeker1) November 4, 2022
Episode 1 dub
Hell yeah! I love the sub, but the English cast was fire! pic.twitter.com/ptts47rQcc
Don't Lose Sleep Over It
I can’t sleep cause the bleach English dub comes out tomorrow. I feel like I did as a kid.— Logan Sado 🧀 🇺🇸 (@SadoLogan) November 4, 2022
It's Surreal
Honestly surreal to hear the Bleach Dubbed in English again. Never thought I’d see the day. Excited to hear how everyone sounds in both the sub and dub. I hope they get the VA for Grimmjow back and give him more screen time.— Bluest Blue Collar Woker 🪶 (@Ztr9) November 4, 2022
Neat
Listening Bleach TYBW English Dub was really neat. Everyone sounded pretty much like how they did in the original anime, the new Chad VA is pretty good too. pic.twitter.com/1uhFHxaIw7— Honeycomb (@Honeycomb199I) November 4, 2022
Childhoods Return
Watching the Bleach: TYBW English Dub debut and hearing everyone's voices bring back so many childhood memories. Currently tearing up here! 🥲🥲🥲— KDQ | iambic (@_iambic_) November 4, 2022
Feel Like A Kid Again
Hearing Bleach in English again made me feel like a kid
God the entire voice cast kicked so much ass, especially Johnny and Ryonosuke's actors— Red レッド (@l_TrainerRed_l) November 5, 2022