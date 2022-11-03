Bleach x Coca Cola Crossover Causes Confusion

Japan will often have anime crossovers that never make their way to North America, and such is the case with the supernatural Shonen franchise receiving its own special Coca-Cola sodas to assist in celebrating Bleach's return for the Thousand Year Blood War Arc. Unfortunately, it would seem that "Coke Bleach" has confused patrons when it comes to offering a specific version of the classic soda, and might come as something of a shock who might not be familiar with the tale of Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society.

Bleach's new anime season hasn't wasted any time in presenting Soul Society with a terrifying threat in the form of the Wandenreich, an offshoot of the Quincy family that has an ax to grind with the supernatural organization, along with the Arrancar. As the Sternritter have now arrived inside of Soul Society headquarters, many captains have come to the horrifying realization that these new foes have the ability to steal their Bankais, taking a major weapon from the Soul Reapers' arsenal. With this arc being the last full storyline in the manga, expect some of the biggest battles that Ichigo and his allies have ever experienced.

What Flavor of Coke??

One Twitter User shared their disbelief when it came to the partnership between the Shonen franchise and Coca-Cola, with the collaboration seemingly asking potential patrons if they have ever wondered "what Bleach tastes like", which might have non-anime fans scratching their heads:

Cool collab

Questionable wording choice haha pic.twitter.com/1l23GxPMfB — Josh (@EliteFourJosh) November 2, 2022

With four episodes down in Studio Pierrot's anime adaptation that brings fans back into the realm of the Soul Society, fans should buckle in for plenty more as around fifty-two will ultimately make up the final tally for Bleach's resurgence. Creator Tite Kubo returned to the franchise last year with a new special chapter that gave Ichigo and company a terrifying new threat to deal with, while also taking place years following the Blood War's conclusion. At present, there has been no word on whether new chapters of Bleach will appear in Weekly Shonen Jump, though with the popularity of the new anime season, it might only be a matter of time until the Soul Society springs back to life in the manga.

