Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 4 Stills Released

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has made its big debut, and as you can imagine, fans are rushing to its latest episodes each week. From its big premiere on Hulu to its most recent release, Ichigo Kurosaki has shown fans he's not lost his touch. And now, the anime is hyping fans for episode four with some special stills from the release.

As you can see below, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will kickstart its invasion of the Soul Society in less than a week. The whole thing began a few days back as Ywach and several of his Sternritter appeared above the Soul Society. They are determined to lay waste to the Shinigami, and now, episode four is showing how that war will begin.

What Do the Stills Tell Us?

In one of the stills, fans are given a close look at Byakuya Kuchiki, and the captain is as calm as ever. We see him within the world of his Zanpakuto, and a later shot shows one of Ywach's soldiers facing Byakuya's wrath. A flurry of sakura petals are heading towards the Sternritter, so we will get to see how the man stands up to a Bankai.

The set also contains two stills featuring Hitsugaya and a short female Sternritter. She has a blade ready to go while the Tenth Squad captain readies his Zanpakuto. And to round out the stills, another one of the Sternritters appears in all their blonde glory.

If you are not caught up with Bleach's new series, you can always brush up on the anime as new episodes go live. Hulu is streaming the series exclusively in the United States while Disney+ handles distribution abroad. You can also read up on Bleach in its entirety through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app.

What do you think about Bleach so far? Are you liking the anime comeback so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.