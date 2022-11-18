Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Reveals New Images For Episode Seven

The latest episode of Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc has changed the game forever, as the Soul Society has lost what might be their biggest ace in the hole when it comes to keeping the Wandenreich from overtaking the afterlife and carving their way through Shinigami and Arrancar alike. As the head of Sternritter proves his strength, new images have arrived that hint at the terrifying situation that Ichigo Kurosaki and his fellow Shinigami will find themselves in when the seventh episode of the Shonen's anime adaptation arrives next week.

The Thousand Year Blood War hasn't wasted any time in proving that this Shonen arc might be the bloodiest arc of the franchise to date. Hitting the ground floor running, the Wandenreich have not only proved their strength by carving their way through Arrancar and Soul Reapers alike, but they have also stolen their fair share of Bankais not only from lower Shinigami that make up the supernatural force, but also the captains that once fought against Ichigo. With Yamamoto seemingly losing his life thanks to Yhwach's power and a strategy that saw a doppelganger get the fight started, Ichigo is going to have a battle on his hands, unlike anything that the substitute Soul Reaper has seen before.

The Blood War Heats Up

Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War has shared new images for its seventh episode that see Ichigo Kurosaki struggling in what might be his first confrontation with Yhwach, following the possible demise of the strongest Soul Reaper that has led the afterlife organization since the beginning of the Shonen franchise:

BLEACH: TYBW Episode 7 Preview Stills. pic.twitter.com/9nMEU5GWZx — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) November 17, 2022

While the anime adaptation has only begun the Blood War, the manga's future has yet to be determined at this point following Tite Kubo's return to his masterpiece last year, introducing readers to Ichigo and company years following the conclusion of the fight against the Wandenreich. The special chapter ended on quite the cliffhanger as the Soul Society learned a dark secret regarding what happens to their powerful captains when they are killed in battle and how these events transform them into potential threats.

Do you think the Blood War will only get bloodier for the Soul Society as the anime marches forward? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.