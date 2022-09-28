Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Team Hypes Premiere With New Sketch

For many Shonen fans, the idea that Bleach would return to the small screen was a pipe dream, with Ichigo and the Soul Society's story ending both its television run along with its run as a manga as a "Big Three" Shonen Jump member. Luckily, Tite Kubo fans have been given a serious respite thanks to the announcement that the anime adaptation would return via Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Arc. With Studio Pierrot returning to the anime, the animators have shared a new sketch to prepare for the major anime comeback.

The Thousand Year Blood War Arc was originally the grand finale for Bleach, arriving in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump and pitting the Soul Society against the bloodline known as the Quincies. With this collection of supernatural fighters having close ties to Ichigo and his earthly friends, this arc is certainly one of the most brutal for the Shinigami that sprung from the mind of creator Tite Kubo. When the anime debuted in 2004, Studio Pierrot, who anime fans might know best for their work on the likes of Naruto, Black Clover, and Yu Yu Hakusho to name a few, stuck by Bleach, so it was welcome news for many that the animation producers would return to bring the Soul Society to life once again.

In preparing for Bleach's comeback next month, the animators took the opportunity to revisit the major characters, new and old, that will be a part of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc while also sharing several quotes when it comes to the excitement in bringing Tite Kubo's work back to the forefront:

While the Shonen's manga originally came to a close following the Thousand Year Blood War Arc's conclusion, Kubo surprised many last year when he revealed a new chapter that took place years after the fight against the Quincies. Focusing on Ichigo and many members of the Soul Society with families of their own, the latest installment set up new challenges for the shinigami related to the fate of their deceased captains. Unfortunately, there has been little word regarding whether Bleach's manga will continue though it's clear that Kubo might not be done with the world that became his masterpiece.

