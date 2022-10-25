Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Finally Revisits Rukia

Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War has hit the ground floor running, wasting little time in placing Ichigo and his friends front and center against the new villains known as the Wandenreich, an off-shoot of the supernatural family known as the Quincies. With Ishida happening to be a member of this clan, the Quincy ally spent the latest episode attempting to uncover the Sternritter's secrets, as the Soul Society finds itself under siege which works as a platform for Rukia's return after being away for so long.

While this new episode doesn't see Rukia diving into battle, the Wandenreich have arrived before the Soul Society with the Quincies showing how truly dangerous they are by killing handfuls of Shinigami moments following their arrival. In previous installments, anime viewers were able to see how the head of the Sternritter, Yhwach, wasn't scared to eliminate his own underlings in a gory fashion, and thus had no problem horrifically murdering the Soul Reapers in front of him. With all of the Soul Society now at risk, it will be interesting to see what next steps Rukia takes and whether this will see her reunite with Ichigo and his mortal allies.

Rukia Returns, But Maybe She Wishes She Hadn't

Twitter User Rukia Feed shared the brief appearance by Rukia in the latest installment of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Arc, with the Soul Society being more than a little taken aback by the attack launched on themselves by the Wandenreich and their clearly over-powered leader:

RUKIA NATION WAKE UP OUR QUEEN IS FINALLY BACK pic.twitter.com/nA4toTWt2t — rukia pics (@RUKIAFEED) October 24, 2022

Rukia has come a long way throughout Bleach's Shonen story, with the Soul Reaper at one point facing down the barrel of a death sentence that was instituted by her former supernatural allies. Following Ichigo and his allies' rescue attempt, the ax has been buried between Rukia and Soul Society, with the Shinigami returning to her duties despite the substitute Soul Reaper still operating both on Earth and in the afterlife. As the Wandenreich continues being a threat to the Soul Society, the Arrancar, and the mortal world, expect Rukia to continue to play a role in this latest anime adaptation.

What do you think of Rukia's big comeback? Do you think the Soul Society stands a chance against the Qunicies?