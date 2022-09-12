Bleach Event Drops New Details About 'Thousand-Year Blood War' Premiere

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is finally on the horizon, and fans have less than a month to wait before it goes live. After a decade away from television, Ichigo Kurosaki will return on October 10th and begin his final fight for the Soul Society. Of course, fans are buzzing about the comeback especially following its early premiere in Japan this week. And now, fans who got to watch its first episodes are speaking out about the premiere.

The update comes from social media as fans in Japan hit social media to discuss Bleach's big release. According to accounts, the anime's first episode begins ominously with some narration by Yhwach, the big villain of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. The character is overheard talking about Soul Society folklore and the land's king who we have heard snippets about.

Episode one will mostly follow the arc's intro as Ichigo and his crew saves a novice Soul Reaper from a job in Karakura Town. To be specific, fans are saying this premiere covers the first five chapters of the arc. As for episode two, it covers chapters six through nine. So to start, Bleach will keep a tight leash on pacing as audiences ease back into the IP.

READ MORE: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Sets Up for Massive Number of Episodes | Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Earns Top Praise After Special Premiere | Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Announces First Opening and Ending Themes

Of course, these new details have fans excited, and they come after the premiere's first reactions went live. Those who could attend the event were quick to praise Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War for its cinematic quality and upgraded visuals. In fact, a number of netizens admitted they cried while watching episode one after all this time. And according to Viz Media, the new series will begin its simulcast on October 10th in time with the show's formal release in Japan.

What do you think of this latest update on Bleach? Will you be tuning into the new anime's premiere this fall? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.