Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Highlights Unohana's Bankai

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up for its return to screens with Part 2 of the new Bleach anime run later this Summer, and one awesome Bleach cosplay is highlighting one of the coolest moments from the new series so far by highlighting Retsu Unohana's Bankai unleashing scene! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was the most anticipated anime return of last year overall as fans had been waiting over a decade to see the final arc of Tite Kubo's Bleach manga to get its official anime adaptation. It's because the final arc has some of the biggest moments in Bleach overall.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first slate of episodes showed off what Unohana was truly capable of as it was revealed that she was actually the first one to have the "Kenpachi" title thanks to her violent and overwhelming power. Through her fight with Kenpachi Zaraki, fans got to see her bloody Bankai, Minazuki, and artist @mimisemaan on TikTok is showing some major love to this reveal with some creepily good cosplay! Check it out:

When Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part Coming Out?

There has yet to be a Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 release date announced as of the time of this writing, but it has been announced that the Bleach anime will be returning to screens this July as part of the increasingly jam packed Summer 2023 anime schedule. Part 2 will be picking up right where things left off as Ichigo Kurosaki and the other Soul Reapers have been recovering and training for the final fight against Yhwach's deadly Sternritter forces. Which means Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 will be the most action packed slate of episodes yet.

While Bleach won't be returning to screens until later this Summer, it also means there is plenty of time to catch up with everything that has happened thus far. If you wanted to watch all of the Bleach and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episodes released so far, you can now find both eras of the anime streaming with Hulu (and on Disney+ in international territories). You'll need to since the new anime spends no time catching fans up, and thus you'll need to do the homework.

What did you think of Unohana's big Bankai scene in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Bleach in the comments!