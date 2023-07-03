Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Shares New Poster

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is only days away from Part 2's premiere as part of the new wave of anime releases hitting during the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 is celebrating its upcoming premiere with a cool new poster! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War fulfilled the dream for many Bleach fans of seeing the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series actually getting adapted into an anime, and the first wave of episodes were one of the best received new releases of the Fall 2022 anime schedule overall. Now it's coming back.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation will be kicking off the next phase of the bloody fight between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies' Sternritter forces, and one of the big twists is that Uryu Ishida has joined their line up for the next slate of episodes. This is the focus of the newest poster released for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation as part of Viz Media's celebration for the anime during Anime Expo this year, and you can check it out below:

NEW KEY VISUAL ⚔️ Yhwach and the Stern Ritters aim to conquer the Soul Society without any room for failure.#BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 2 – The Separation premieres July 8! pic.twitter.com/0xWG1Us6kh — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2023

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation will premiere its first episode on July 8th at 7:30AM PDT on Hulu, with the simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish; and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles. The opening theme for the new episodes is titled "STARS" as performed by w.o.d., and the new ending theme is titled "Endroll" as performed by Yoh Kamiyama. As teased by the poster, Uryu plays a key role in what's going to be coming next.

It was teased during the first part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War that Uryu was being approached by the Quincies to join the war against the Soul Reapers, and it's been confirmed through this poster and other promotional materials that Uryu has joined their side. What this means for the anime has yet to be revealed, but fans can catch up with everything happening in Bleach thus far with both the classic and new anime series now streaming with Hulu.

