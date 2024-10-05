Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Season 3 Launches With Major Post-Credits Scene

Bleach has finally returned for the third part of its Thousand-Year Blood War series. As Squad Zero finds itself reeling in the face of Yhwach and his Sternritter, the premiere installment mostly focuses on the big bad facing down Osho and Ishida taking on the Royal Guard's Senjumaru Shutara, Bleach started things with a bang. While most of the episodes of the current series have post-credits scenes to end each installment, The Conflict's first episode is one that has a major scene that must be viewed. Rest assured, viewers might be lost if they decide to steer clear of this recent post-credits scene.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 3's premiere episode, be forewarned that we'll be diving into major spoiler territory. The premiere episode of "The Conflict" sees Yhwach unveiling his strongest power to date, dubbed "The Almighty". With this new strength, the Wandenreich leader seemingly is invincible as he has the ability to see into the future and create countermeasures to any attack thrown his way. In his fight against Osho, one of the strongest members of Squad Zero, he literally blows the Soul Society member to pieces. On the flip side, Ishida seemingly killed Shutara in their fight, being granted a major power boost thanks to his leader's upgrade.

(Photo: Pierrot)

Bleach's Post Credit Scene Explained

Yhwach has done the unthinkable in the post-credit scene of the Blood War's season three premiere, making his way to the Soul King. Stabbing the leader of the Soul Society through with his sword, the Sternritter head reveals that the Soul King is none other than his father. While this bombshell is big enough on its own, several other major moments transpired during this surprising conclusion.

Luckily for Ichigo and his allies, the heroes managed to resurrect Osho in a surprising way. Despite the Squad Zero member having his body parts blown apart, Ichigo manages to resurrect him thanks to saying his name. As the Soul Society powerhouse explains, there is power in a person's name and by having the shonen hero say "Osho" aloud, he was able to return from Yhwach's devastating attack. The supernatural shonen hero might have achieved new levels of power thanks to training with Squad Zero, and learning more about his Quincy origins, fighting against Yhwach and hoping for victory might be a fool's errand at this point.

A Big Villain Returns

While Yhwach and the Sternritter have been the biggest threat of the Blood War, Bleach is hinting that a major villain from the past will return. Aizen was also briefly featured in the post-credits scene, still under wraps following his defeat at the hands of Ichigo Kurosaki. Despite there being no love lost between the villain and the Soul Society, it will be interesting to see which side of the conflict Aizen decides to land on. Should the villain join Ichigo and his friends, it would give the Shinigami a much-needed ally in the face of the Sternritter threat.

Recently, to coincide with both the Thousand-Year Blood War's return and the twentieth anniversary of Bleach's anime, Studio Pierrot took time to recreate some of the biggest moments of the series in a celebratory video. For some time, many shonen fans have been hoping to see Bleach get a remake and while this might not be a full reboot, it gives anime fans an idea of what a revival series could look like in the future.

Want to stay up to date on all the latest Blood War developments?