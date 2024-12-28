Bleach Announces Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4

As the exciting Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 reaches its conclusion, the anime has confirmed its fourth and final part. The Part 3 finale was a one-hour special, which included Episodes 39 and 40. While the first two parts had only 13 episodes, the third part looked to take things up a notch with 14. Now fans will finally watch the epic final season of the anime. The announcement was made shortly after the Bleach episode was released. The official YouTube channel of Aniplex shares a 37-second PV announcing the finale with a key visual featuring Ichigo Kurosaki.

Bleach’s final arc received its anime adaptation ten years after the original anime ended, making for quite the surprise for anime fans. The studio has been consistent with the releases as each part has been released yearly since 2022. Hence, we can expect the story to officially reach its conclusion in 2025 with Part 4. On December 16th, Bleach creator Tite Kubo shared an exciting message regarding the anime’s final part, as revealed by a surprise stream advertised on the anime’s X account. He confirmed that the final part will have entire episodes worth of anime-original content.

What Happens in Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 Finale?

The finale of Part 3 includes episodes 39 and 40. Episode 39, titled, “The Visible Answer,” follows the Soul Reapers, led by Captain Kyoraku after Schutzstaffel’s defeat. However, Gerard Valkyrie stands in their way. His unique power allows him to manifest miracles in the face of crisis. Additionally, the episode highlights the escalating tension between Jugram Haschwalth and Uryu Ishida. Uryu is appointed as Yhwach’s successor, which deeply upsets Jugram. The finale delves into their complex relationship. We also see Izura Kira returning to the battlefield.

Meanwhile, Episode 40, titled “My Last Words,” features the battle between Yoruichi Shihōin and Askin Nakk Le Vaar, which includes anime-only scenes. Additionally, Kira returns to the battlefield to confront formidable adversaries, potentially altering the dynamics of the war. The fourth part will conclude the chaotic fight against Yhwach and the Quincies. There’s also a possibility that the anime original scenes might lead to slight changes the main story’s ending.

