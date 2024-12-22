Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Hypes Part 3 Finale With Special Trailer

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is bringing yet another batch of episodes to an end for the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from Part 3’s big finale with a special new trailer. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict kicked off its highly anticipated return with the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and fans have gotten to see the first half of the final fights between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies. Now this batch of episodes is finally coming to an end, and it’s setting up the real final slate of what’s to come.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will be airing a special double episode finale event to bring this newest part to an end, and the anime is helping fans get ready with a special new trailer showing off some of the biggest moments from Part 3 so far. The anime not only showcases everything big that has happened so far, but the new trailer also sneaks in the first look at what to expect from the final episode. You can check out the new Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 trailer in the video above.

How Will Bleach: TYBW Part 3 End?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will be officially coming to an end on Saturday, December 28th. This will be a double airing of the final two episodes of the season with Episodes 39 and 40 packed together in a special hour long event. This final episode of the season teases more of Jugram Haschwalt, and it will be digging into his shared past with Bazz B. This final episode is teasing some moments that weren’t seen in Tite Kubo’s original manga, and that’s been par for the course for the new anime’s run as a whole.

Joining the voice cast for these final episodes are Marina Inoue as the young Jugram, and Chiaki Kobayashi as the young Bazz-B. The new finale will be streaming exclusively with Hulu in the United States when it hits and on Disney+ in international territories. But as the special teaser shows, it’s not just a look into Jugram’s past either. Uryu Ishida’s turning to the Quincies’ side has been a major part of the titular “conflict” in this wave of episodes, and it seems like that’s finally coming to a head with the finale.

What’s Next for Bleach: TYBW?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was originally announced to be a four cour long series with breaks in between, and with the end of the third wave of episodes, it means that there is really only one part left before it all comes to an end. This new anime has been the long in the works and highly requested adaptation from fans as it’s been bringing the final arc from Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga to life at last. There are still some big moments that we’ve been waiting to see, and they all hit in the last batch of episodes.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has yet to confirm a potential release window or date for Part 4 of the anime as of the time of this publication, but an announcement will likely come after the finale. It’s been the case with the previous Part finales in the past, so a Part 4 confirmation is highly likely to follow in that pattern. Either way, we’re one big step to bringing it all to an end decades after the original Bleach anime came to its truncated end.