Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Post-Credits Scene Teases Yhwach’s Most Dangerous Form

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is about to start heating up this Fall, and the post-credits scene from the newest episode of the anime is setting up for the debut of Yhwach’s most dangerous form. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War made its highly anticipated return this Fall for its third wave of episodes, and we’re finally going to get to see some of the biggest fights and moments from the final arc of Tite Kubo’s original manga release. With this shift in the fights also comes a significant shift for Yhwach as he’s about to become the strongest he’s been in the anime to date.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has taken a turn for the intense with Part 3’s episodes thus far as now the Soul King’s life (and thus the fate of all the worlds) is in jeopardy. But as Yhwach slowly gains control of all of his power, the post-credits scene from the newest episode of the anime teases he’s about to reach a whole new level of power. As Yhwach gains the Soul King’s abilities, he’s about to become a truly “almighty” figure with a power that Ichigo and the others are really going to be struggling with going forward.

Yhwach Is About to Become Almighty

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 30 continues the struggle to keep the Soul King alive. With Ichigo accidentally dealing the blow that would break the seal around the king, Ukitake had been trying his best to keep the Soul King stable by using the power of Mimihagi resting within him. It’s a full arm of the Soul King, and thus was able to repel Yhwach for a short while. But this was clearly only temporary as Yhwach was able to break through Mimihagi’s defenses before too long. And thus he’s going to be much more dangerous.

The episode sees Yhwach able to break through Mimihagi’s defenses, and he’s thus able to deal the final blow to the Soul King. Following Uryu’s use of the Vollstandig form to wipe out Ichigo (a form he never got to reveal in the original manga release of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc), Yhwach is then powered by the other Sternritter to eliminate the Soul King. Enveloped in darkness, the post-credits scene only sees a few creepy eyes opening in the black void. This is setting up the debut of Yhwach’s purest and deadliest form in the series yet.

What Is The Almighty Yhwach?

Yhwach’s hidden power is “Almighty,” a power that he teased allowed him to see everything going on around him and everything that will happen. It’s sort of a broken ability compared to all of the other powers we’ve seen the Quincies used thus far, and now it’s about to be even more dangerous as Yhwach activates his purest form with this ability. The eyes littering his body reflect the fact that they are now fully open, and thus he is able to fully tap into the power he had been holding back before.

The entire anime thus far had been teasing how Yhwach was purposefully holding himself back because of his plans for the future. It’s not until now that he’s going to be free to do everything he wants to do as his full power and scope of his vision is revealed. This is Yhwach at his truest ability, and we’ll be able to see what that leads to as the final fights of Bleach’s anime continue in the episodes to come. Needless to say, Yhwach’s going to be the toughest foe Ichigo and the others have fought against thus far.