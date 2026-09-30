5 Black Clover Fights You Need to Watch Before Season 2

Now that the Fall 2026 anime season is almost here, fans are getting ready to welcome the sequels of their beloved shows. The lineup is more exciting than ever, and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that it’s going to be the best quarter of the year. One of the most anticipated sequels this season is Black Clover Season 2, which is returning after making fans wait for five years. It’s one of the biggest action fantasies of all time, praised for its exceptional storytelling and unique world-building. While the manga already reached its conclusion this year, the anime still has to adapt the two final arcs.

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Based on Yuki Tabata’s beloved Shonen Jump manga, the anime premiered in 2017 as a long-running weekly series, which is why it didn’t take the anime long before it caught up with the manga during its serialization. This is why the anime went on a hiatus in 2021 after adapting the initial phase of the fan-favorite Spade Kingdom Arc. The anime’s return was further delayed due to the manga’s change in schedule after it transitioned into Jump GIGA due to Tabata’s health issues. The anime’s latest season will premiere on October 3rd, and with only a few days before the premiere, there’s no better time than to rewatch these five fights to jog your memory.

5) Captains vs. Captains

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

The Squad Captains have always been celebrated as some of the most talented and powerful Magic Knights in the entire Clover Kingdom. Just the title of being a Squad Captain earns them quite a lot of prestige and respect from the citizens. The common public puts their blind faith in those Captains since they know the Magic Knights will always protect them. However, their faith was shaken during the Elf Reincarnation Arc, where the kingdom suffered unprecedented damage. Not to mention that many of them didn’t know that the Magic Knights attacking them were possessed by elves due to forbidden magic. After the chaos, Julius came up with the idea to hold a friendly tournament by splitting the Captains into two teams. What followed was one of the best fights in the anime. It was also around the time the animation improved significantly, making the battle all the more exciting.

4) Mereoleona vs. Raia

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

When it comes to Squad Captains, there aren’t many Mages in the Kingdom who can surpass them, but Mereoleona has always been an exception. If not for the fact that she’s completely uninterested in hierarchy and even working as a Magic Knight, she would’ve been the Captain of the Crimson Lion. She stepped in to fill the role temporarily when her brother, Fuegoleon Vermillion, was comatose after the attack from the Midnight Sun. She also formed Royal Knights to attack the terrorists’ headquarters in order to bring peace to the kingdom. However, even though her power was teased before, no one would’ve expected her to be so overwhelming. Her fight against Raia, one of the Third Eye, was more like a one-sided beating instead of a battle. Despite all his strength, Raia was helpless against her before the forbidden magic was activated and several more elves joined him to ambush her. Mereoloena will play a crucial role in the Spade Kingdom Arc, which is all the more reason you need to watch this fight before that.

3) Yuno vs. Zenon

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Ever since the beginning, the anime has always hyped the Golden Dawn Squad as the best in the kingdom. As the most elite squad, there’s an unwritten rule that only the most talented nobles are allowed to join. This is why it took Yuno, a commoner, a long time to be accepted among them even though his skills were obvious from the beginning. Since the squad was more like a home for him, he eventually began to care for them as well. However, he never would’ve expected that shortly after becoming the Vice Captain and returning from a mission, he would find half of his Squad destroyed and his Captain kidnapped by Zenon. Yuno challenged Zenon, which is exactly what anyone would do in his situation. Unfortunately, he was no match against the devil host. His life was barely saved after the whole ordeal, but the Vice Captain of the Golden Dawn is all set to return stronger than ever to avenge his squadmates and bring his Captain back home.

2) Lolopechka, Noelle, and Secre vs. Vanica

Image Courtesy of Vanica

While the main battle against the Dark Triad begins in the Spade Kingdom Arc, the anime featured a glimpse of their powers when they attacked the Clover and Heart Kingdoms. Unlike her brothers, Vanica went to the Heart Kingdom to attack Lolopechka, where Noelle and Secre were training for the impending battle. The devil possessing Vanica’s body, Megicula, has cursed Lolopechka to kill her within a set period of time. This is the exact curse that took the life of Noelle’s mother, although the truth was revealed much later in the story. It was only a matter of time before Noelle and Lolopechka both fought against the villain. Unfortunately, despite combining all their strength, Vanica proved to be far more powerful than they imagined. She crushed the girls with ease and even took Lolopechka as a hostage before returning to the Spade Kingdom. This isn’t the end of the confrontation between Noelle and Vanica. The next battle will be far more exciting than ever.

1) Black Bulls vs. Dante

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

All siblings attacked the Magic Knights and the Heart Kingdom with a clear objective in mind, and they managed to succeed without much trouble. While Zenon and Vanica were undefeated, Dante found himself pushed against the wall when he fought the Black Bulls. Although the Squad is full of social outcasts, they work incredibly well together as a team with their unconventional magic. Not to mention that since some of them have Arcane abilities, they also inflicted damage on the villain. Despite that, fighting against Dante was by no means easy. In the later part of the battle, Yami arrived at the scene and joined hands with Asta. While he has always worked alongside his team, this is the first time he teamed up with Asta on an equal footing, which is a testament to the young Magic Knight’s progress. However, even though they won for a brief second, Zenon arrived at the scene and saved his brother. He also kidnapped Yami for the same purpose he targeted William.

Let me know in the comments section what your favorite Black Clover fight in the anime is. Or you can just share any of your favorite moments that fans should relive before Season 2.