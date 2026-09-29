Chainsaw Man Creator Is Teasing a New Manga That Promises to Explore His Most Ambitious Vision

Tatsuki Fujimoto has emerged as one of the most renowned modern manga creators, proving himself through numerous one-shots and his magnum opus, Chainsaw Man. The manga series came to an end earlier this year, albeit with a rushed ending that fans are still not over, but the manga remains one of the best there is. With such a major manga coming to an end, it was expected that its author would take a break, but it seems like Fujimoto is already working on a new idea, which could also bring to life a vision that he has already explored in multiple manga of his.

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In a recent joint interview with the director of Look Back‘s live-action adaptation, Fujimoto stated his next plan for manga, revealing that he is working on a concept that will explore a “positive view on death.” Fujimoto explained this when asked about how he approaches the stories for his manga. He explained that he takes basic concepts and then expands the necessary elements, including the world-building, characters, and his own thoughts and desires. He revealed that he has come up with a ton of one-shot stories this way and has discarded them, which hints that the idea Fujimoto is currently working on could also be a one-shot exploring the concept of death that he has explored in many of his manga.

Chainsaw Man‘s New Manga Could Be a One-Shot Exploring the Most Interesting Element of Life

Courtesy of Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26

Unfortunately, there is no more information about what Fujimoto is planning to do with this manga or whether it is actually a one-shot, but it is certain that this manga will explore the concept of death in a different, positive way. This actually stems from how Tatsuki’s other works have continued to use death as a driving factor, which is apparent in his manga such as Goodbye, Eri and even Fire Punch. Meanwhile, the latest live-action adaptation of Look Back also explores death in some way. Yet, the author’s magnum opus, Chainsaw Man, provides the positive outlook that Fujimoto might be planning. Chainsaw Man showcases how important death is; without it, there would be chaos, and it is the fear of death that makes life worth living.

Perhaps the positive outlook on death in this potential one-shot manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto could explore the meaning of death in life and highlight its importance more than any other series he has done. One of the processes that Fujimoto has explained he uses when developing a concept is solving the problem he explores. Considering how many of his manga have used death in various ways, Fujimoto’s plan to explore a positive view of death might just help bring his vision to life. Recent interviews have hinted that Fujimoto isn’t bound by time, and with him discarding many ideas before picking the best one, this could actually become his new masterpiece.

But at the time, it is clear that it is nothing but a mere concept, and whether it will come to life anytime soon is also uncertain. However, since Fujimoto isn’t taking a break and is already working on a new idea, it is a solid hint that a new series from the renowned author could be coming soon, aiming to bring his most interesting concept to life. Fans should rejoice at an epic return from the creator of Chainsaw Man in the upcoming years.