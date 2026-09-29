2 Years Ago Today, Shonen Jump’s Most Modern Manga Reached Its End, But Fans Still Aren’t Over It

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump has transformed significantly in recent years, and the end of this particular manga series two years ago, despite emerging as one of the best new manga series, proves how the magazine has started to embrace quality over quantity. In the past few years, especially over the last two, Shonen Jump has lost many of its leading series, with 2024 also seeing perhaps the biggest manga of the era come to an end: My Hero Academia in August 2024. With such a major manga ending and Black Clover having already moved to Jump Giga, fans assumed that Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami would become one of the magazine’s leading series and that Shonen Jump wouldn’t let it go.

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After My Hero Academia‘s end, the series featured an intense battle between Sukuna and the sorcerers, who were doing their best to take down the villain. But soon, the climax began to take shape, with the emergence of Nobara Kugisaki and Yuji showcasing that he had surpassed Sukuna, perfectly highlighting how he had become the better half of him, with the two having been hinted to be twins. Even though this was a perfect display and the manga came to an end on September 29, 2024, worldwide, fans didn’t accept it, and some still argue that the series could have continued, with many elements actually backing this claim.

Shonen Jump’s Darkest and Most Modern Series Ended With Untapped Potential That Fans Still Aren’t Over

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Jujutsu Kaisen‘s ending, though satisfying in how it explored what it meant for Sukuna to become a villain and how Yuji is his perfect counterpart, still doesn’t do a good job of explaining its depth. While one of the reasons fans still aren’t over the manga’s ending is Gojo’s death, with many still unable to accept it, there are other, more significant ways the series could have expanded before it came to an end. One of the most heavily hinted-at arcs that the series continued to tease was the Heian era, the golden age of sorcery when Sukuna emerged as the strongest sorcerer there ever was. When the manga was coming to an end and Sukuna was nearing defeat, it would have been the perfect time to dive into it.

With this arc, fans could have gotten more depth about characters such as Sukuna and the sorcerers who brought him down in that era. This would have explored the underlying beauty of how Sukuna actually became a villain, which the series only hints at and never expands upon, a shame because Sukuna’s story is as tragic as any villain’s could be. However, the biggest loss is how the series didn’t expand on what everyone assumed would be the main villain, Kenjaku. As another sorcerer who had been alive for over a thousand years and the mastermind behind everything, from the Culling Game to his eventual goal, Kenjaku should have been the main villain.

Diving into the Heian era would have also helped fans learn the motive of this intriguing villain, which many are still trying to comprehend. Looking back, one reason Jujutsu Kaisen emerged as one of the best modern series is that its villains always had the potential to stand out from others, and fans were ready to see what it would present until the end. This is why it is a shame that such potential never came to pass. This is why the ending is something fans still aren’t over. What makes this ending even more hurtful is how the series came to an end with a prequel, which ultimately stopped any potential to explore Jujutsu Kaisen‘s most demanding elements.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Sequel Only Made the Series’ Ending Even More Disappointing

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When the news about Jujutsu Kaisen‘s expansion first started to appear, fans thought their wishes had been granted and that it would expand the manga series, with many still betting on the Heian era. However, the series came as a surprise, with a gap of almost seven decades, revealing a new threat from aliens on Earth, with jujutsu sorcerers becoming the force trying to stop them. The series followed this pattern to keep fans engaged, bringing twists that highlighted original characters and moments, as fans got to see Yuji essentially becoming the new Gojo and even surpassing him, while Mahoraga’s emergence gave fans a strong action element.

But with only 25 chapters released over a six-month run, the series came to an end earlier this year with an ending of its own, completely halting the jujutsu society as the birth of cursed energy would be eliminated in the future. With this ending, the franchise has come to an end in general, hinting at a full stop and the series never emerging with something new again. Jujutsu Kaisen had one of the best runs in the series, but its ending remains controversial, and though fans are still hoping to see an expansion two years after its ending, it is highly unlikely the manga will expand further. However, fans can take comfort in knowing that the anime still has to adapt the best events from the manga, and the quality of the anime is only getting better.