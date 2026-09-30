Demon Slayer Studio’s Next Big Movie Stuns With New Trailer – Watch

The studio behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is coming back to theaters later this year with a brand new movie, and fans have gotten a final look at what to expect ahead of its release with a new trailer. Though fans have been anxiously waiting to see what’s next from the next film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, studio Ufotable has been keeping themselves very busy with another major feature film project that’s finally set to hit theaters in Japan later this year.

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Witch on the Holy Night is the latest TYPE-MOON franchise brought to life by Studio Ufotable, and it will be making its way to theaters across Japan later this November. Sharing one final look at the new film ahead of its launch this Fall, Witch on the Holy Night has dropped a new trailer revealing the theme song for the film, “Yoru to Ao” as performed by supercell. You can check out the new trailer and character poster released for Witch on the Holy Night below.

When Does Witch on the Holy Night Come Out?

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Witch on the Holy Night will first be hitting theaters across Japan on November 20th, but thankfully it won’t be too much longer before it comes to international territories. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have confirmed that they will be releasing the new film across theaters in the United States, Canada and more international territories on January 29th next year. The film will be getting both a Japanese and English audio release when it hits, but English dub information for the film has yet to be revealed as of this time.

This new trailer also comes with a significant update that reveals the production staff behind the new feature film too. Witch on the Holy Night is directed by Masashi Takeuchi for ufotable with Moe Tsuzuki providing the character designs, Manabu Kamino handling the editing, and Hideyuki Fukasawa composing the music. The Japanese cast will be reprising their respective roles from the original TYPE-MOON visual novel too with the likes of Haruka Tomatsu as Aoko Aozaki, Kana Hanazawa as Alice Kuonji, and Yusuke Kobayashi as Soujyuro Sizuki confirmed thus far.

What Is Witch on the Holy Night?

©Kinoko Nasu, TYPE-MOON / Aniplex, Notes, ufotable

Witch on the Holy Night likely looks familiar to fans of TYPE-MOON’s other visual novel turned anime projects due to its character designs, and that’s because it’s yet another collaboration between Kinoko Nasu and Takashi Takeuchi that others have seen with the likes of the massively popular Fate/stay night franchise. This is actually a prequel story to another one of their titles, Tsukihime, but likely will serve as a solid entry point either way if ufotable treats the project with the same kind of care and attention that they’ve shown everything else thus far.

The story features a young witch who has been quietly living in the human world, but it’s not long before things go haywire. The trailers and promotional materials thus far have been full of the kind of slick action that fans have been hoping for, and luckily it won’t be too much longer before it makes its way to theaters in the near future. But how are you liking the look of Witch on the Holy Night so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!