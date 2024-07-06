Blue Box Anime Shares New Trailer, Poster

Blue Box has released a new trailer poster for the anime adaptation ahead of its premiere later this year! Blue Box is one of the newest manga series to make the jump from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with its own anime adaptation, and Kouji Miura’s franchise is about to reach a whole new audience. With the anime releasing later this year, it received some new updates as part of the now ongoing Anime Expo 2024 schedule this past weekend along with many of the other new 2024 projects now in the works for the next year and potentially beyond.

Blue Box will be making its official anime debut some time later this year, and previously confirmed during Anime Expo 2024 that the anime will be exclusively streaming with Netflix when it premieres outside of Japan. With this newest major update for the series, Blue Box has shared a new trailer and poster featuring a new look at its lead trio of Taiki, Chinatsu, and Hina and more during Anime Expo 2024. You can check out the newest look at Blue Box below.

What Is Blue Box?

Blue Box will be making its anime adaptation premiere some time this October and will be streaming with Netflix, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this publication. Yuichiro Yano will be directing the anime for Telecom Animation Film and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS. Yuko Kakihara will be handling the scripts, and Miho Tanino will be designing the characters. The main voice cast for the anime includes the likes of Shoya Chiba as Taiki Inomata, Reina Ueda as Chinatsu Kano, Akari Kito as Hina Chono, Chiaki Kobayashi as Kyo Kasahara, and Yuma Uchida as Kengo Haryu.

If you wanted to check out Kouji Miura’s original Blue Box’s manga ahead of its anime debut, you can check out the three most recent chapters completely for free (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription) with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. TMS Entertainment teases what to expect from the new anime as such:

Do these sports-crossed lovers have a chance? Taiki Inomata loves badminton, but he has a long way to go before he can reach nationals. When Taiki sees upperclassman Chinatsu Kano practicing her heart out on the girls’ basketball team, he falls for her hard. After an unexpected turn of events brings the two closer together, sports might not be the first thing on their minds anymore!”