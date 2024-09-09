Blue Exorcist Creator Addresses the Illness That Led to a Hiatus

It is hard to believe, but Blue Exorcist is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. Creator Kazue Kato gave fans a first look at the dark fantasy in 2009, and Jump Square has kept a close watch on the story ever since. Of course, there have been bumps along the way including a few hiatuses. Not long ago, Blue Exorcist announced a hiatus that will end in November, and Kazue is opening up about the illness that sparked these recent breaks.

The confession came from X (Twitter) as Kazue posted a lengthy handwritten note for fans. It was there the artist explained their decision to come forward about the health after all this time. After coming to terms with the condition, Kazue says they are ready to address the reason for their work hiatuses, and they assured fans their condition is not life-threatening. In fact, the artist is on her way to recovery, but the road to get to her current point has been difficult.

The Reason Behind Blue Exorcist's Recent Hiatus

Continuing, Kazue said her condition surfaced in March 2024 after a routine check-up with her doctor uncovered an illness. In the past few months, Kazue has had to visit the hospital frequently while working on her manga. She underwent surgery recently, and the successful operation is giving way to post-op therapy. Kazue says her recovery is going to take time, and this health issue is what has prompted Blue Exorcist's recent breaks.

Currently, Blue Exorcist is on hiatus as the latest issue of Jump Square didn't include a new chapter of the manga. The title is expected to resume publication in November as the magazine will drop its December issue. Of course, this comeback is subject to Kazue's condition. Manga readers want nothing more for the artist to feel their best, and if that means a longer hiatus, then so be it.

The Manga Industry Is Very Hard on Creators' Healths

As you can imagine, Kazue is excited to return to Blue Exorcist as the artist has been backing the Okumura twins for nearly 20 years. Their journey has endeared fans across the globe, and these days, Blue Exorcist is thriving on screen. The TV anime took a hiatus after its first film only to return with season two after five years. Not long ago, season three made its grand debut under Studio VOLN in 2024, and a fourth season has already been announced.

There is no denying that creators like Kazue are dedicated to their craft, and they will endure strife to see their vision through. The manga industry is a rather competitive one, and its rigorous schedule is infamous at this point. Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, has said many times he hardly sleeps due to all the work the manga requires. As for other creators like Yoshihiro Togashi, the rigors of being a mangaka are worse. The creator of Hunter x Hunter has been nearly crippled from his work; His back is in such bad shape from drawing all these years that Hunter x Hunter takes regular hiatuses that last a year or longer. So if Kazue needs time away from work to care for herself, we are going to back her all the way.

If you want to check out Blue Exorcist while the manga is on hiatus, Viz Media oversees the story's release in English. You can also find the hit Blue Exorcist anime on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu.

