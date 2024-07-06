Blue Exorcist Season 4 Confirms Arc Schedule

Blue Exorcist is now in the works on coming back for Season 4 of the anime later this year, and the anime has revealed its new arcs it will be tackling in the coming episodes! Blue Exorcist made its surprising return to screens with earlier this year with its adaptation of the Shimane Illuminati Saga serving as the official third season of the TV anime. When the anime wrapped up its run, it was quickly announced that Blue Exorcist would soon be returning for Season 4 of the anime later this year. Now more details for this coming season have been revealed.

Blue Exorcist has announced during Anime Expo 2024 that it will be returning for Season 4 this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule. It will be split across two cours of episodes, which will then be split a season apart themselves. First there will be the Beyond the Snow Saga episodes coming this October, and then it will be followed up with The Blue Night Saga episodes coming in January 2025. To celebrate the arcs being confirmed, you can check out the poster for Blue Exorcist Season 4 below.

How to Watch Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga- and Blue Exorcist -The Blue Night Saga- make up Season 4 of the anime, and will feature Daisuke Yoshida returning from the third season to direct, Toshiya Ono returning to write the scripts, Yurie Oohigashi returning to provide character designs, and Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano returning to compose the music. If you wanted to catch up with the first three seasons of the TV anime, you can now find Blue Exorcist streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the events of the Shimane Illuminati Saga as such:

“Rin and his friends successfully defeated the Impure King after his revival in Kyoto and have returned to their daily lives at True Cross Academy. However, the Knights of the True Cross begin receiving an increasing number of consultations about demons as a wave of strange events begins to spread across the world. Meanwhile, Rin and the other Exwires work to solve the mysterious phenomenon plaguing the school. But as the True Cross Academy Festival is in full swing, Lucifer, the King of Light and Commander-in- Chief of the Illuminati, suddenly appears. Lucifer declares war on the Knights of the True Cross – to resurrect the demon god Satan and rejoin the realm of humans, Assiah, and the realm of demons, Gehenna, as one. And to do so, he states that Izumo is necessary for a certain ‘plan.’”