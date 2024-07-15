Blue Exorcist Hypes Season 4 With Special Rin Trailer

Blue Exorcist is hyping up the anime’s return for Season 4 with a special trailer highlighting how much Rin Okumura has done since the anime first began! Blue Exorcist made its big comeback to screens earlier this year with the highly anticipated third season of the anime adapting a brand new arc. But it turned out that when the Shimane Illuminati Saga came to an end, it would be far from the end of the anime’s comeback overall. In fact, Blue Exorcist is planning to come back for a fourth season with two new arcs planned for the TV anime’s future.

Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga- will serve as the first major arc of the upcoming Season 4 of the anime releasing later this Fall, and is only the first of two new arcs scheduled for a release in the near future. Blue Exorcist will be kicking off a huge new wave of fights when the anime returns this October, so it’s getting fans hyped up for what’s to come next with the special trailer hyping up how far Rin Okumura has come through its fights so far. You can check out Blue Exorcist’s special Rin trailer below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch Blue Exorcist Season 4

Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga- will kick off Season 4 of the anime’s run some time this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and then will continue with Blue Exorcist -The Blue Night Saga– in January as part of the Winter 2025 anime season. Daisuke Yoshida is returning from the third season to direct with Toshiya Ono returning to write the scripts, Yurie Oohigashi returning to provide character designs, and Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano returning to compose the music. If you wanted to catch up with the first three seasons of the TV anime, you can now find Blue Exorcist streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the events of the Shimane Illuminati Saga as such, “Rin and his friends successfully defeated the Impure King after his revival in Kyoto and have returned to their daily lives at True Cross Academy. However, the Knights of the True Cross begin receiving an increasing number of consultations about demons as a wave of strange events begins to spread across the world. Meanwhile, Rin and the other Exwires work to solve the mysterious phenomenon plaguing the school. But as the True Cross Academy Festival is in full swing, Lucifer, the King of Light and Commander-in- Chief of the Illuminati, suddenly appears. Lucifer declares war on the Knights of the True Cross – to resurrect the demon god Satan and rejoin the realm of humans, Assiah, and the realm of demons, Gehenna, as one. And to do so, he states that Izumo is necessary for a certain ‘plan.’”