Blue Exorcist Season 4 Trailer, Poster Released

It is almost time! In the fall, the world will be reunited with Blue Exorcist after a long wait. The show is gearing up for season four after its last season brought the Shimane Illuminati saga to life. Now, we’ve been given a trailer for season four, and it teases what’s on the horizon for Rin and Yukio.

As you can see in the trailer below, Blue Exorcist will be going live in October 2024, and it has some killer music involved. Reol has been brought in to do the anime’s opening theme. You can hear part of “Re Rescue” in the reel, and of course, you can expect Blue Exorcist will double down in season four with a solid ending theme.

Watch this all-new trailer for Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga-! Catch it this October 2024 on @Crunchyroll! ❄️



Jam out to the Opening Theme which is “RE RESCUE” by Reol 🎶 pic.twitter.com/mHQM61qoCl — Blue Exorcist Anime (English) (@BlueExorcistUSA) July 6, 2024

If you are not caught up with all things Blue Exorcist, the series dates back to Jump Square as creator Kazue Kato began work in April 2009. The dark fantasy is ongoing, and thanks to Viz Media, you can find Blue Exorcist in English. Back in 2011, Aniplex of America brought in A-1 Pictures to create a Blue Exorcist anime. A second season followed in 2017 after a film release. And finally, Studio VOLN took control of Blue Exorcist in 2024 with season three.

Want to know more about the anime? You can check out its official synopsis below for all the details:

“Raised by Father Fujimoto, a famous exorcist, Rin Okumura never knew his real father. One day a fateful argument with Father Fujimoto forces Rin to face a terrible truth-the blood of the demon lord Satan runs in Rin’s veins! Rin swears to defeat Satan, but doing that means entering the mysterious True Cross Academy and becoming an exorcist himself. Can Rin fight demons and keep his infernal bloodline a secret? It won’t be easy, especially when drawing his father’s sword releases the demonic power within him!”

