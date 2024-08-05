Blue Giant Lands Streaming Home, U.S. Release Date

Blue Giant made its big screen debut last year, and for months now, fans have been wondering when the movie would head overseas. Now, Netflix has confirmed it has licensed the much-anticipated anime. Blue Giant will make its debut on Netflix in North America, so fans will be able to binge it come September.

“Directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa (Mob Psycho 100) and based on the award-winning manga, Blue Giant follows Dai Miyamoto on his journey to become the greatest jazz saxophonist,” Netflix announced. “Coming to Netflix on September 1 in the US & Canada.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar about Blue Giant and the hype around it, the series got its start in May 2013 under Shogakukan. The series came to life under Shinichi Ishizuka, and the musical drama is unlike anything readers stumbled upon before. Gifted with a gorgeous aesthetic, Blue Giant tells the story of Dai Miyamoto, a high school student who is unsure of where his life will go. That all changes when jazz enters his lift, leaving Dan determined to find meaning in the music. The manga follows Dai as he dedicates himself to jazz and discovers whether he has what it takes to become a professional musician.

Currently, Blue Giant has three series under foot. Its first two manga titles are complete, and its third began in July 2023. As for its anime, Blue Giant was animated by Studio NUT and debuted in Japan last spring. Now, all eyes are on Netflix as Blue Giant is coming to its service, so anime fans better watch out. You can get even more info about the drama below courtesy of its official synopsis:

“Dai lived a normal high school life in Sendai: a city of hot summer days and rainy nights. Between basketball, part time jobs, and an uncertain future, something was missing. And that thing was music. With his days in senior year running out, Dai swears a heartfelt vow: “I’m gonna be the best jazz player in the world.” But what do you need to be the best? Talent? Effort? A lucky break? Or maybe just a deep, pure love for music, and too much stubbornness to know when to quit.”

What do you make of this latest anime acquisition? Will you be watching Blue Giant? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!