Blue Lock Kicks Off Season 2 This Fall With New Opening: Watch

Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan has officially kicked off its run as the anime has made its comeback as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and it's getting things started with the debut of its new opening theme for the occasion. Blue Lock is one of the major franchises making their returns this October as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and the second season was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated returns of the season overall. Now that it's here, fans are finally getting to see it all in motion.

Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan is the official name for the second wave of episodes now airing this Fall, and Blue Lock Season 2 is getting the party started with its new opening theme. Titled "Bojaku no Charisma" as performed by UNISON SQUARE GARDEN, this new opening gives the soccer series an intense new flavor as the perspective shifts to some of the other main faces that we'll see in action in the coming arc. With the anime also in the midst of a pivotal arc, you can check out the creditless version of the opening for Blue Lock's new season in the video below.

What to Know for Blue Lock Season 2

Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan picks up after the events of the first season as the Blue Lock program is now under fire and potentially might be cancelled before it comes to fruition. To prove that this system is working and that it will eventually give birth to a player who will be perfect for Japan's national team, they now need to test their skills against Japan's current under 20 national team. The six best players in the Blue Lock program for now will be going up against U-20 Japan, and that means some mix ups with some players fans really haven't gotten to see much of yet.

Currently scheduled for a 14 episode run for the Fall 2024 season (which means it will be wrapping up its single cour towards the end of December), Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan features a returning staff and cast as seen with the first season and Episode Nagi movie that released in between the first and second seasons. New additions to the cast for the second season include the likes of Eiji Mikami as Yo Hiori, Kakeru Hatano as Nijiro Nanase, Satoshi Hino as Oliver Aiku, and Akihisa Wakayama as Shuto Sendo. If you wanted to catch the new season as it airs, you can now find it along with the first season streaming on Crunchyroll.

Will Blue Lock Stand Out This Fall?

Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan is releasing during a pretty packed anime schedule. There are lots of blockbuster anime premieres hitting just this very first week alone, and even more releasing around the same time as the new episodes for this series. Blue Lock has been getting a lot of negative attention from fans through its promotional materials that seemed to indicate that the new season might not be looking as great as the first time around, and that's going to be something fans will be keeping an eye on this Fall.

Blue Lock Season 2 is going to really need to hit the mark if it wants to make the same waves that the first season did. The first season really amped up excitement for soccer, and it's because it seems like such a different kind of sports series than seen with some others of its kind. This opening is a good step in the right direction.