Blue Lock Season 2 Drops Official Poster

Are you ready to return to the field? We know the boys of Blue Lock are ready to hit the pitch. For those who have been waiting, Blue Lock season one has kept fans on edge since March 2023, but their patience will be rewarded this fall. We know Blue Lock season two will drop in October, and now, a brand-new poster for the hit series has gone live.

As you can see below, the new poster brings Blue Lock season two center stage, and it feels good to reunite with our stars. Yoichi Isagi is up front as the hopeful athlete puts his ego on the line. So if you are ready to check in on the star, Isagi will return to the screen this October.

Of course, you can visit Isagi and the rest of the Blue Lock crew outside of the anime. The sports drama kicked off under Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura in 2018, and the series is ongoing at Kodansha. Sales for Blue Lock are on the rise as its athletes have captured the hearts of millions. Thanks to the Blue Lock anime and promos by FIFA, the manga is a bonafide hit, so you can read it now on the K Manga app.

As for the anime itself, Blue Lock season one is streaming now on Crunchyroll subbed and dubbed. Want more info on the series? No sweat. You can read up on the story’s official synopsis below for all the deets:

“After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan’s team struggles to regroup. But what’s mising? An absolute ace striker. The Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, so Blue Lock — a rigorous training ground for 300 of Japan’s best and brightest youth players — is created. To survive this battle royale, the last striker standing will have to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in his way!”

