Blue Lock: Episode Nagi Shares Blu-ray Cover Art

Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi- will be hitting shelves in Japan with its upcoming Blu-ray release, and has shared the cover art for its home media launch to help celebrate. The anime adaptation for Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura’s original Blue Lock manga series wrapped up its run last year with the announcement that the franchise would be immediately continuing with both a new feature film and full second season of the TV anime. Finally releasing in North America earlier this Summer, Blue Lock‘s new movie is now getting ready to be available at home overseas as well.

Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi- first released across theaters in Japan earlier this Spring, and the film now releasing in international territories throughout the Summer, it will soon be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on October 30th in Japan. To celebrate the announcement and get fans ready for the new home media release, the film has shared the first look at the special cover art highlighting Seishiro Nagi, who is the main focus of the film. Check it out below:

What Is Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi-?

Directed by Shunsuke Ishikawa for studio Eight-Bit with character designs provided by Yusuke Nomura, a screeplay handled by Taku Kishimoto, and a returning voice cast from the anime, Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi- hit theaters in the United States earlier this Summer but has yet to confirm its home media release plans outside of Japan as of the time of this publication. Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll tease what to expect from the new movie as such:

“‘That’s a hassle.’ That was second-year high schooler Nagi Seishiro’s favorite phrase as he lived his dull life. Until Mikage Reo, a classmate who dreamed of winning the World Cup, discovered Nagi’s hidden skill, inspiring him to play soccer and share his outstanding talent. One day, he receives an invitation to the mysterious BLUE LOCK Project. What awaits him there is an encounter with the finest strikers assembled from across the country. Nagi’s dream of becoming the best, alongside Reo, will take this prodigy to a world he’s never known. A prodigy can only be shaped when someone discovers him….now, striker Nagi Seishiro’s incredible talent and persona will set the soccer world ablaze.”

Blue Lock will be returning with Season 2 of the TV anime some time this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule as well.