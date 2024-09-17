New Blue Lock Season 2 Trailer Leaves Fans Worried About Its Animation

The fall season is upon us, and for anime fans, that means a slew of premieres are on the horizon. If you did not realize, October marks the start of anime's next cour, and a number of top series are set to go live. From Dandadan to Dragon Ball Daima, all eyes are on October, and Blue Lock is on the top of that watchlist. Now, we have been given a new peek at season two ahead of its premiere, but the promo seems to have fans worried about its animation.

The special trailer comes courtesy of Eight Bit, the studio behind Blue Lock. The clip, which can be seen below, puts a focus on Yoichi Isagi as our favorite soccer star goes up against a number of top players. After all, the hunt for Japan's top egoist is still on, and Isagi has plenty left to prove. As we head into season two, Blue Lock fans can expect epic matches and tense emotions. But right now, fans are worried season two will come complete with poor animation.

Blue Lock Season 2 Is Under Attack for Its Animation

As you can see above, Blue Lock has a very specific art style, and Eight Bit Studio nailed the look in season one. However, this latest trailer for season two has fans nervous. The trailers for Blue Lock season two so far have been fairly short, and they haven't shown off much dynamic action. This latest trailer gave Eight Bit Studio a chance to show off, but instead, the clip is being critiqued for its 'slideshow' animation.

While its character designs are on point, the actual action seen in this Blue Lock trailer is pretty flat. The 'slideshow' critique feels fitting as some scenes are tied together by abrupt jump cuts or slow transitions. For a sport like soccer, action is never lacking, and that goes doubly for Blue Lock. After all, the sports thriller has the power of anime on its side. Its players can do things no normal athlete can, and yet, we don't see much of that in this teaser.

Blue Lock Is One of Anime's Top Sports Series

With Blue Lock slated for a fall comeback, fans are now sitting on pins waiting to see how season two will fare. The sports series is expected to launch on October 5 wiht director Tetsuaki Watanabe returning to their post. The latest trailer for Blue Lock season two may not inspired much confidence, but the anime itself has a very solid reputation. From its hit first season to its recent movie outing, Blue Lock knows how to deliver. But when the pressure is on, can season two rise to the challenge?

If you want to prepare for the anime's return, it is easy to brush up on Blue Lock. The soccer anime is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. As for the manga, Blue Lock is still in publication under Kodansha. You can find the manga's English translation at your local bookseller or online through K MANGA, Kodansha's very own mobile app.

