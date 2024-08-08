Blue Period Live-Action Film Posts Final Trailer: Watch

Live-action anime adaptations are becoming big business in the entertainment world. Netflix has seen serious success with One Piece’s live-action series, Lionsgate is planning a live-action Naruto movie, and Sony Pictures is working to bring Saitama of One-Punch Man fame to the silver screen. Perhaps one of the biggest purveyors of live-action anime adaptations is Warner Bros Japan, which has been creating some major adaptations in recent years. With WB bringing Blue Period’s live-action film to theaters this week, the final trailer has been released which highlights the newest take on Yatora.

For those who need more of a breakdown of Blue Period, the franchise first began with a manga thanks to creator Tsubasa Yamaguchi. The series follow its main protagonist Yatora as he discovers his passion for art and working diligently to make a name for himself as a painter. Following the success of the manga, Blue Period would go on to receive an anime adaptation from Studio Seven Arcs and receive twelve episodes as a part of the project. Unfortunately, a second season has yet to be confirmed but the upcoming live-action film hitting Japan shows that the story continues to resonate.

Blue Period’s Final Trailer

Blue Period will hit theaters in Japan this week on August 9th. Warner Bros Japan has yet to confirm if it will do the same in North America though it’s a safe bet that anime fans in the West will see this new take on Yatora’s artistic journey in some form or fashion in the future.

If you want to catch up on Blue Period before the final film hits theaters, the 2021 anime is streaming on Netflix. Here’s how the streaming service describes the heartfelt series, “Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It’s an effortless performance, and, ultimately… a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst–and he’s about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be…”

