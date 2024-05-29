Blue Period Live-Action Movie Trailer Released

It looks like Blue Period is ready to tackle its next era. Not long ago, the hit manga made waves on screen as its anime went live, and now a new adaptation is coming for Blue Period. A live-action film is on the horizon, and the project just posted its first trailer.

As you can see below, the first trailer for Blue Period is nothing short of gorgeous. The film, which stars Gordon Maeda, brings the world of fine arts to life. Slated for an August premiere, Blue Period has a big responsibility on hand as it must realize Tsubasa Yamaguchi's vision in real life. But given what we can see in this trailer, well – Blue Period is off to a good start.

If you are not familiar with Blue Period, you should know the Kodansha title began back in June 2017 by Yamaguchi. The ongoing series has become a fave with readers as its coming-of-age tale deals with everything from mental health to gender identity. Back in October 2021, Blue Period found a new audience when it was given a TV anime by Seven Arcs. Now, the introspective series is ready to tackle the big screen. Its live-action adaptation will open Blue Period to yet another audience. So for those who want more info on Blue Period, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It's an effortless performance, and, ultimately... a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst--and he's about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be..."

