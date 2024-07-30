Bocchi the Rock Star Yoshino Aoyama Never Saw Its Fame Coming

It is hard to believe, but Bocchi the Rock is nearing its second anniversary. The coming-of-age comedy came to television in Fall 2022 to quiet acclaim, and it did not take long for the hype to build. By the end of its run, Bocchi the Rockstood as one of its year’s best series, and it has since taken to theaters. And in a recent interview, actress Yoshino Aoyama admits she never saw the anime’s fame coming.

Speaking with ComicBook, the voice actress of Hitori Gojo took time to reflect on Bocchi the Rock during a visit to Los Angeles. It was there Yoshino said she felt the anime would be popular, but she never could have expected how popular the project would become.

“I had known this anime was going to be a global hit, but neither myself nor any of the staff members ever imagined that it would be to this caliber… That it would be this big. I’m still finding it very hard to believe that I’m here in Los Angeles with the entire crew of Bocchi the Rock represented on my shoulders. It’s kind of still surreal,” Yoshino admitted.

Of course, the success of Bocchi the Rock speaks for itself. The manga, which debuted in December 2017, saw a major uptick in light of the anime’s premiere. As for the anime itself, Bocchi the Rock was awarded as one of the top anime of 2022. This summer, Bocchi the Rock was brought to theaters with a rare recap film that audiences in Japan ate up. It marked history by becoming the first anime recap of its kind to top the Japanese box office upon opening, and it did so to the tune of 180 million yen. So yeah, you could say Bocchi the Rock is popular.

Want to know more about the series? You can find the hit anime streaming on Crunchyroll. So for more info on the title, you can read the official synopsis of Bocchi the Rock below:

“Hitori Gotoh just wants to be popular, but the thought of interacting with her classmates makes her fall to pieces. Her solution-become a rock legend so cool that people approach her instead! However, while spending all of middle school in her closet shredding on the guitar may have earned her anonymous internet fame, it did nothing for her social skills. Now a high schooler, Hitori’s feeling ready to shrivel up and die-when she gets a sudden request to fill in for a band! It’s like her wish came true-but does this most anxious of introverts have what it takes to perform in front of a live audience?!”

